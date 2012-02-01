BEIJING Feb 1 Sinopec Group, parent of
top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp , has begun
operating a 20 million-barrel crude oil reserve base in northern
China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.
The storage in Caofeidian area of Hebei province contains 32
tanks each with a capacity of 100,000 cubic metres, Xinhua said
without specifying whether the tanks are for strategic or
commercial use.
The government of Caofeidian has said on its website
(www.caofeidian.gov.cn) that the tank farm, equivalent to about
20 million barrels, at a total cost of 2.62 billion yuan ($415.3
million), is a commercial crude reserve base.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China's commercial storages
China's strategic oil storages
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The new facilities would add to an existing facility of
about five million barrels that the state refiner already runs
in the same area.
China's top two oil firms, PetroChina
and Sinopec Corp, have been building crude reserves to both
service their expanding refining system and establish commercial
space under Beijing's call to boost supply security.
The Caofeidian reserve base came after China finished
construction of a 19-million-barrel Dushanzi strategic reserve
in the northwestern Xinjiang region last September and completed
a crude reserve base in Lanzhou, in Gansu province, in November
that consists of tanks to hold 19 million barrels of strategic
reserves and 6.3 million barrels of commercial reserves.
Industry sources have said an estimated 17 million barrels
of crude oil, or a rough daily rate of 190,000 barrels, were
added to both commercial and strategic reserve tanks in Dushanzi
and Lanzhou around the last quarter of 2011.
($1 = 6.309 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)