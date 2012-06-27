Cenovus Energy swings to profit as production rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
BEIJING, June 27 Top Asia refiner Sinopec Corp has shut down its Wuhan refinery from early June to July 20 for a 50-day maintenance, an industry source said on Wednesday.
Wuhan refinery in the central Hubei province has a nameplate capacity of 160,000 barrels per day (bpd), but working capacity is only 100,000 bpd due to insufficient downstream capacity, the source said.
The repair is the first major overhaul in four years and delayed from the originally planned repair from late April. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among mining firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.