BEIJING Feb 13 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) plans to invest 53
billion yuan ($8.41 billion) by 2015 to boost refinery capacity
and build up oil and gas production in the northwestern Xinjiang
region, an industry website said.
The top Asian refiner plans to expand capacity of its Tahe
refinery in Kuqa county to 10 million tonnes per year, or
200,000 barrels per day, a report on energy industry website
China Energy Net(www.china5e.com) said on Monday.
Tahe, Sinopec's sole refinery in Xinjiang, last year
processed 4.25 million tonnes of crude oil and other feedstocks
and sold a total 4.1 million tonnes of oil products, the report
said.
Sinopec has said refining capacity at Tahe was around 5
million tonnes at the end of 2010.
The company will boost its crude oil production in Xinjiang
to between 9 million and 11 million tonnes and raise natural gas
outpt to 1.8-3.0 billion cubic metres by 2015 from 7.25 million
tonnes of crude oil output and 1.59 billion cubic metres of
natural gas output in 2011, the report said.
All of its Xinjiang oil and gas fields are in the Tarim
Basin.
Sinopec will add seven oil storages and 500 service stations
in Xinjiang by 2015, it added.
Rival PetroChina dominates oil and gas
production and has 200,000-bpd Dushanzi, 100,000-bpd Urumqi and
120,000 bpd Karamay refineries in Xinjiang.
Sinopec has started tapping vast reserves in the region over
the past decade and bought Tahe refinery from its parent Sinopec
Group at the end of 2003.
($1 = 6.299 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)