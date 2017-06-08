BEIJING, June 8 China's Sinopec has
not received a government order to relocate the Yanshan oil
refinery, contradicting an earlier news report that the plant
would be moved to develop the Xiongan New Area, the company said
on Thursday.
Sinopec's statement followed an earlier report from business
media Caixin saying Sinopec would move the Yanshan oil refinery
to the district of Caofiedian. Yanshan is one of Sinopec's
largest plants in northern China, capable of refining 10 million
tonnes per year of crude, or about 200,000 barrels per day.
Caixin said the relocation will help save water resources
for Xiongan, citing Xu Kuangdi, chief adviser for the planning
for the Xiongan economic zone.
Yanshan's fresh water consumption has dropped by 60 percent
in the past ten years, Sinopec said in the statement. In 2016,
Yanshan used 0.46 tonnes of water to refine 1 tonne of crude
oil.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)