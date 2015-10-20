SHANGHAI Oct 20 China's Sinosteel will delay the payment of interest to bondholders due on Tuesday, it said, after the state-owned company extended the date investors can start redeeming its bonds by a month to Nov. 16.

The company made the announcement in a statement posted on the website of one of the country's main bond clearing houses. It did say when it would make the interest payment. (Reporting by Ruby Lian, Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada)