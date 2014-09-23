BEIJING, Sept 23 Chinese state metals trader Sinosteel Corp is not about to undergo a restructuring as a result of mounting debt, a company official said on Tuesday, denying domestic media reports.

China's biggest state-owned steel trader earlier told financial magazine Caixin that it was facing financial problems as a result of unpaid bills from customers, but it denied rumours that it is struggling under the weight of overdue loans amounting to 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion).

A number of Chinese news websites said Beijing was planning to fork out 20 billion yuan to rescue Sinosteel, in what would have been one of the largest bailouts ever of a government conglomerate.

A Sinosteel official, who declined to be named because he wasn't authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters he "didn't know why this was being stirred up again now".

"The company hasn't made any restructuring or bankruptcy announcement recently and this is probably nothing," the official said.

Pressure has mounted on Chinese trading firms this year as a result of an economic slowdown and a supply glut that has driven steel product prices down to eight-year lows and iron ore to its weakest since 2009.

The media reports claimed Sinosteel - China's second-biggest importer of iron ore and the trading agent for many of the country's steel mills - was unable to meet billions of dollars in loan principal and interest repayments to a number of banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) .

ICBC said on Tuesday that its total exposure to Sinosteel represented less than 1.3 percent of the company's borrowing from financial institutions, according to a report published on the website of China's official People's Daily.

Reuters was unable to reach Sinosteel's board secretary for comment on Tuesday.

CRACKDOWN ON CREDIT

Loss-making traders have tried to survive by borrowing and hoping that prices will recover, but a crackdown on cheap credit, tightened in the wake of an investigation into financing fraud at Qingdao port beginning in June, has left many of them unable to continue operating.

In late August, a unit of China's Shanxi Coal International filed a lawsuit claiming that two of Sinosteel's units had failed to deliver metal on time.

Some steelmakers, including Xilin Iron and Steel Group in China's northeast Heilongjiang province, have been forced to shut as a result of mounting debt.

Xinming Steel Pipe Plant, located in Hebei province's Tangshan just east of Beijing, was forced to shut in July, leaving more than 400 workers and a host of creditors unpaid.

In Hebei, at least 16 mills have shut because they are unable to pay their bills, its governor Zhang Qingwei said in March, and the problems have spread to other areas of China.

China also has seen a large number of small, high-cost iron ore mines forced to shut with the slump in global prices, even though domestic output has been increasing, as big state-backed producers expand or consolidate.

Sinosteel, which has 65 domestic subsidiaries and 16 international companies, said that its main business income in 2013 reached 140 billion yuan. That is a drop from the 184.57 billion yuan in revenue it reported for 2010.

Sinosteel is one of 113 state-owned enterprises that operates under the central government's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission Administration. (1 US dollar = 6.1368 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms and by Bi Xiaowen in HONG KONG; Reporting By David Stanway and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)