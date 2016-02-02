(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 2 China's capital has become
notorious for its smog but the biggest contributors to local air
pollution are industrial furnaces, district heating systems,
residential fires and trucks rather than power plants.
Industrial firms, heating plants and residential fires in
the capital and neighbouring provinces consume 240 million
tonnes of coal per year compared with about 130 million tonnes
burned in power plants.
There are many ways to assess pollution but one of the most
common is to measure the amount of tiny particulates measuring
2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) suspended in every
cubic metre of air.
These tiny particles, which can be inhaled deep into the
lungs, have been blamed for a variety of cancers and other
respiratory diseases by the World Health Organization.
In 2013, the air over Beijing contained an average of 88
micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre, compared with just 14-16
micrograms in the air over London or New York.
Pollution in the neighbouring megacity of Tianjin and the
surrounding province of Hebei was even worse at 113 micrograms
per cubic metre.
Pollution is responsible for more than half a million early
deaths each year across China according to researchers at
Tsinghua University ("The true cost of coal" 2014).
The problem is much worse in the north of the country,
according to official data on air quality compiled by the
National Bureau of Statistics (tmsnrt.rs/1TzIwXJ).
Life expectancy in China's northern cities is 5.5 years
lower than in cities in the south, where the air is cleaner
("Evidence on the impact of sustained exposure to air pollution
on life expectancy," Chen et al, 2013).
HEAVY INDUSTRIAL HUB
Coal-fired power plants are often blamed for the smog, but
while they are major emitters of carbon dioxide and contribute
to climate change, they are not the main cause of local air
pollution.
The biggest contributors are industrial processes, including
steel, cement and coke manufacturers, as well as residential
fires, district heating systems and transport.
Bejiing, Tianjin and Hebei, collectively known as
Jing-Jin-Ji, are home to a total population of 130 million and
account for roughly 10 percent of China's GDP ("Sustainable
economic transition: how Jing-Jin-Ji can lead the way", Paulson
Institute, 2015).
The economies of Beijing and Tianjin are mostly based around
services and government administration, but Hebei contains some
of the largest concentrations of energy-intensive heavy industry
in the country.
Hebei produced 5 percent of all the cement, 13 percent of
all the coke, 15 percent of all the plate glass, and 25 percent
of all the steel in China in 2013, according to the National
Bureau of Statistics.
Hebei on its own produces more steel every year than the
next largest steel-producing country, Japan.
Many factories in the region have inefficient boilers and
furnaces, outdated equipment and few if any pollution controls.
DISTRICT HEATING SYSTEMS
Pollution from industry is compounded by emissions from
thousands of district heating systems.
Most of the heating for homes and offices in Beijing,
Tianjin and the larger cities in Hebei is supplied by district
heating systems, nearly all of which are fuelled by coal.
In a typical system, coal is burned in a central furnace to
heat water which is sent at high temperature through a system of
large diameter pipes before being piped at lower temperatures
into individual homes and offices.
A few systems have been updated to use modern combined heat
and power plants (CHPs) that produce electricity as well as hot
water but most still rely on older less-efficient heat-only
boilers (HOBs).
The sector remains fragmented and has been slow to
modernise. In 2012, there were more than 2,700 district heating
providers in Beijing alone ("Enhancing the Institutional Model
for District Heating Regulation", World Bank, 2012).
Most of them employ old and inefficient equipment fitted
with inadequate pollution controls so fly ash, particulates and
oxides of sulphur and nitrogen go straight up the chimney.
"District heating systems were built step by step following
heat demand growth, driven by China's rapid urbanization,"
according to the World Bank.
"As cities grew, heating plants became surrounded by higher
population densities, increasing population exposures to related
air, noise and other pollution."
"As urban areas continued to expand, coal-fired boilers
surrounded the city, with some smokestacks barely clearing
apartment building rooftops" ("Hebei clean heating project",
World Bank, 2015).
The problems are compounded because in most cases customer
bills are based on the size of the building rather than the
amount of heat actually used so customers have no incentive to
use heating efficiently.
Heating consumption in China is three times higher than in
developed countries with similar climates and indoor
temperatures, according to the World Bank.
District heating systems consume prodigious amounts of coal
and the environmental impact is concentrated because they
operate for only about five months of the year.
If district heating contributes to pollution in urban areas,
in rural areas most heating is still supplied by burning coal or
crop stalks, with no pollution controls at all.
Despite its closeness to Beijing and concentration of
industry, half of Hebei's population is still classified as
rural, and even in smaller townships many households and offices
rely on small fires and furnaces for heating.
CLEANING UP THE AIR
In 2012, coal combustion across Jing-Jin-Ji by industrial
plants (180 million tonnes), district heating systems (31
million tonnes) and residential users (18 million tonnes)
outstripped coal use by power plants (130 million tonnes).
Spurred by growing concerns about the health impact of
worsening smog, China's central government and the provincial
administrations in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have agreed a set
of action plans to cut pollution.
The plans employ a mix of structural adjustments (designed
to change the mix of industry in the area) and end-of-pipe
controls (designed to cut emissions from processes that remain).
For example, Beijing has announced plans to shut down all
coal-fired power plants within the city limits, reduce the
number of cement kilns, and close a large number of coal-fired
heating plants or convert them to gas.
Hebei has plans to shut 29 smaller thermal power plants,
shut down 61 million bonnets of cement production capacity, and
convert 140 million square metres of centralised heating systems
from coal to gas.
Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei all have plans to require power
plants, heating plants and industrial users to fit more
pollution control equipment ("Can Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei
achieve their PM2.5 Targets by 2017?" Clean Air Alliance of
China, 2015).
The World Bank is supporting the efforts to cut pollution
with loans designed to upgrade district heating systems.
The Bank has already lent $100 million to help modernize the
district heating system in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uighur
Autonomous Region, and one of the most polluted cities in the
country.
The Urumqi project is replacing hundreds of old small
heat-only boilers with a small number of larger and more
efficient combined heat and power plants ("Urumqi District
Heating Project," World Bank, 2011).
Part of the Urumqi project is the installation of improved
metering and control systems across the network that could
eventually be used to bill customers based on the amount of heat
they use rather than their floor space.
Last month, the Bank approved a similar $100 million project
to upgrade district heating systems in Hebei in the cities of
Chengde, Xingtai and Zhangjiakou, as well as Pingshan county.
The project includes upgrading some boilers and converting
others to gas, extensions to the pipeline network, and the
installation of improved control systems and heat meters.
Upgrading district heating offers some of the most direct
opportunities for improving environmental quality in China's
northern cities, according to the World Bank.
The idea is to create best practice and expertise that can
be applied in other cities.
In the short term, replacing old coal-fired heat-only
boilers with modern gas-fired boilers or CHP plants offers the
biggest benefits.
In the longer term, the introduction of consumption based
billing is probably the most important step, by creating
incentives to use energy more efficiently.
