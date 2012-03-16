* Total social financing up 391.2 bln yuan on year ago

* Bank lending of 710.7 bln yuan dominates total financing (Adds figures)

BEIJING, March 16 China's total social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, hit 1.04 trillion yuan ($164.3 billion) in February, the central bank said on Friday, up 391.2 billion yuan from a year earlier.

The Chinese government created the aggregate measure in 2011 to better capture the overall level of money supply in the world's No. 2 economy, after an array of alternative financing outside banks made traditional credit measures incomplete.

Social financing measures a wide range of credit sources including traditional bank loans, off balance-sheet lending by banks and initial public offerings.

Bank loans in local currency continue to dominate the aggregate financing measure. Chinese banks extended 710.7 billion yuan in new loans in February.

Below is a breakdown of different items included in total social financing disclosed by the central bank. (Amount in billion yuan; proportion in percent):

Feb Jan

amount proportion amount proportion Total social financing 1,040.0 100.0 955.9 100.0 Yuan loans 710.7 68.3 738.1 77.2 Foreign currency loans 52.6 5.1 -14.8 * Designated loans 39.4 3.8 165.3 17.3 Trust loans 49.7 4.8 4.2 0.4 Bank bill acceptances -31.2 * -21.2 * Corporate bonds 154.4 14.8 44.2 4.6 Domestic share issuance 22.9 2.2 8.1 0.8

($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)