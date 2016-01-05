* Brokers offering trading accounts using messaging apps
* Some institutions also give trade instructions using apps
* Regulators clamping down on trading compliance breaches
* Regulations require reliable monitoring, recording of
trades
By Engen Tham and Suzanne Barlyn
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK, Jan 6 A growing number of
China's retail investors are opening trading accounts on
messaging and social media app WeChat, and some institutional
investors are even using it to instruct brokers, making it
harder for regulators to monitor trades and spot illegal
activity, traders and investors told Reuters.
While using mobile messaging and social media apps for
trading is not unlawful in China, regulations require reliable
monitoring and recording of trades to prevent activities such as
insider trading or market manipulation, and to keep on top of
threats to market stability such as excessive margin trading.
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has been
clamping down on breaches, including fining four brokerages in
September for failing to collect information about the
identities of clients who traded stocks through external
systems.
It also shut down third-party trading software used by
brokers that helped traders skirt regulations by dividing one
account into many sub-accounts without the need to register a
name, according to local media.
Even so, using apps to buy and sell stocks over mobile
phones is common in a country where retail investors account for
80 percent of share market volume.
Despite closer scrutiny from China's regulators, brokerages
including large listed firms like China Galaxy Securities
and smaller entities such as Great Wall Securities,
started offering WeChat share trading account services last year
in a bid to access the growing pool of retail traders.
China Galaxy Securities and Great Wall Securities did not
return requests for comment.
Overall account openings swelled to around 46 million in the
first half of 2015, from around 2 million over the same period
in 2014, according to official data.
For brokers, the advantages of using WeChat are obvious,
since it is the preferred means of communication for many of its
600 million users.
But a case in Hong Kong last month highlights regulators'
concerns with the trend.
The regulator there suspended a trader for receiving a buy
order on WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Facebook Inc,
in breach of the internal communication policies of the firm he
then worked for, BTIG, noting that the company had no control
over the recording and retention of such messages.
GROWING RISKS
While the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission code
of conduct does not prohibit the use of social messaging apps,
it encourages the strict recording and time stamping of all
communications and says the use of mobile phones for orders is
"strongly discouraged".
Some of China's institutional investors are also using
WeChat to instruct their brokers.
"In practice lots of people don't care about compliance and
take orders on WeChat," said a Hong Kong-based institutional
sales trader specialising in China.
The CSRC did not respond to requests for comment, nor did
Tencent Holdings Ltd, the owner of WeChat.
Such concerns are not limited to China.
Clara Shih, chief executive and founder of Hearsay Social,
Inc, a San Francisco-based social media compliance company, said
messaging apps are also a potential gap in the compliance
systems that U.S. financial services firms have spent years
building.
U.S. brokerages must monitor and store copies of employees'
electronic communications for three years and have a duty to
protect clients' personal information and confidentiality, tasks
made more complicated by the proliferation of social media
platforms.
Technology has evolved in recent years to make it easier for
companies to monitor employees' activity on traditional social
media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. But WhatsApp and
WeChat are not compatible with that technology, Shih said.
Using social media for business is a growing trend but also
a growing risk for compliance, said Craig Brauff, chief
executive of Erado, a social media compliance company in Renton,
Washington.
"Regulations are designed to keep honest people honest. If
someone really wants to be dishonest, there are lots of ways
around it," he said.
(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Suzanne Barlyn in NEW
YORK; Additional reporting by Daria Hsu; Editing by Denny Thomas
and Will Waterman)