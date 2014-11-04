* Reform planning document expected within weeks
* Plans to encourage outside capital, freer management
* Will not advocate privatisation or market deregulation
* Strategic sectors to remain off limits
* Foreign capital subject to greater restrictions
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Nov 5 China is set to publish a
planning document aimed at improving the country's inefficient
state-led firms by harnessing the power of the market, subject
to the government's enduring reluctance to cede too much control
over the economy.
One year after President Xi Jinping called for measures to
diversify ownership and improve management at state-owned
enterprises (SOE), the document will provide new nationwide
principles to draw non-state capital and grant managers more
freedom from political interference, according to officials
briefed on the plan.
The guidelines, expected within weeks, will fall short,
however, of the most far-reaching measures, such as
privatisation and market deregulation, which might challenge the
state's pre-eminence in economic matters.
"The government wants state enterprises to work more
effectively, but the government likes state capitalism," said
Joe Zhang, former chairman of small business lender Wansui Micro
Credit and one-time deputy head of China investment banking at
UBS, who has not seen the document.
"This is a piecemeal effort," he said of the reform
programme.
Even so, Chu Xuping, director of the research centre at
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC), the ministry-level body that directly oversees China's
113 central government-controlled conglomerates, said these
would be significant measures.
"This round of reform isn't designed to further protect
state-owned enterprises, but allow the market to play a decisive
role and make all companies compete on a level playing field,"
he said.
Improving the efficiency at the SOEs, which dominate China's
economy, is critical as the country struggles to maintain the
breakneck pace of growth it has delivered for two decades.
Stephen Sun, head of China equity strategy at HSBC Global
Research, says return on equity, an efficiency measure, is less
than 5 percent for local state firms and about 10 percent for
central SOEs, compared with about 15 percent for private
businesses listed in Hong Kong.
"There's a huge performance and operational efficiency gap,"
Sun said.
OFF LIMITS
The guidelines, which follow a year of pilot programmes at
central and local government-backed entities, will encourage the
separation of business from politics through the appointment of
independent company management and boards of directors, which
would be answerable to independent state asset managers.
They are also expected to promote stake sales to portfolio
and private investors, particularly in the country's most
competitive sectors, though strategic industries would remain
largely off limits, especially to foreign investors.
For sectors involved in national security, there "certainly
won't be opening", said Zhang Chunxiao, professor of economics
at Peking University and adviser to SASAC, while there will be
restricted opening for public service industries such as
utilities.
Beijing is considering publishing a 'negative list' of the
strategic sectors and businesses restricted to domestic
investment, said Zhang.
A landmark trial for mixed ownership took place in
September, when state-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp
sold 30 percent of its retail business to 25 big
financial companies for $17.5 billion.
While foreign investors such as Asia private equity firm RRJ
Capital was allowed to take a small stake in the deal, China's
biggest asset managers, including Harvest Capital Management Co,
China Life Insurance Co and People's Insurance Group
of China Co. Ltd, took the lion's share.
Such transactions might make financial sense for foreign
buyers, but would not necessarily improve operational
efficiency, said investors familiar with the deal.
OPEN DOOR
Despite the restrictions, Roger Liu, the deals private
equity leader for PwC China and Hong Kong, said foreign private
equity and direct investors were keenly watching developments.
"SOE reform will offer tremendous opportunity for various
types of capital, including domestic and private sector
capital," said Liu, who has played a role in transactions and
reform discussions with local firms and governments.
At a State Council meeting last month, Premier Li Keqiang
said China would "open the door" for non-state investment in
infrastructure, agriculture and culture.
Drafting of the guidelines is being spearheaded by President
Xi's comprehensive reform office, which in October sent teams to
various provinces, municipalities and state-owned firms to
conduct assessments.
Local reports say reaching consensus has been complicated by
differing political interests at the national and local level
and bureaucratic rivalries among government bodies including
SASAC, the finance ministry, and top planning agency the
National Development and Reform Commission.
While the government wants to promote independent management
at SOEs, it has also weighed the competing priority of stamping
out corrupt practices at state firms, where executives have
regularly enriched themselves.
The official Xinhua News Agency says 252 domestically listed
firms with state-owned involvement spent a total of 6.53 billion
yuan on "hospitality" in 2012, while Reuters has calculated that
at least 55 SOE leaders have been put under investigation since
last year's Communist party meeting.
"No reform plan can solve all of the problems," said
professor Zhang. "More will be needed."
