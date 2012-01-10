SHANGHAI Jan 10 China's United Network
Communications and Shenhua Energy Co
separately said on Tuesday that their
state-owned parents have each lifted stakes in the respective
firms, a move seen aimed at bolstering their weak share prices.
Shenhua Group, acquired 10.81 million shares of Shenhua
Energy Corp on the Shanghai Stock market, while China United
Network Communications Group (China Unicom) bought 4.405 million
shares in its Shanghai-listed unit.
Moves by the state-owned groups to increase their
shareholding comes amid recent declines in many Chinese stocks,
with the main Shanghai index having lost a fifth of its
value in 2011.
Shares in Shenhua eeked out a 2.5 percent gain in 2011,
while China Unicom fell 2.1 percent last year.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp)
also said on Monday that its controlling
shareholder, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group), also
increased its stake in the firm to 76.38 percent from 75.84
percent.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Yixin Chen; Editing by Ken Wills)