BOSTON Aug 3 China has excluded U.S.-based
Symantec Corp and Russia's Kaspersky Lab from a list of
approved anti-virus software vendors, according to a Chinese
media report suggesting Beijing is expanding efforts to limit
use of foreign technology.
The state-controlled People's Daily reported the news early
Sunday on its English Twitter feed, saying that the government's
procurement agency "has excluded Symantec & Kaspersky" from a
list of security software suppliers.
A second tweet said that government procurement office had
approved the use five anti-virus software brands, all from
China: Qihoo 360 Technology Co, Venustech, CAJinchen,
Beijing Jiangmin and Rising.
Officials with Symantec could not be reached for comment.
Kaspersky spokesman Alejandro Arango said: "We are
investigating and engaging in conversations with Chinese
authorities about this matter. It is too premature to go into
any additional details at this time."
The report comes after Beijing late last week updated a
public website that lists technology vendors whose goods are
approved use for use by the nation's massive central government.
It was not immediately clear if agencies were being advised to
avoid other non-Chinese products.
The report is the latest sign that Beijing is intent on
promoting use of domestic information technology products after
leaks from former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden raised concerns about foreign surveillance programs.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have also risen this
year after the United States indicted Chinese soldiers on cyber
espionage charges.
Symantec last month said it was in talks with authorities
following reports that China had banned use of one of its
products, data loss prevention software. At the time a Symantec
spokeswoman said that there was no indication of a ban on the
company's flagship anti-virus software programs.
The company does not break out sales in China. Revenue in
its Asia Pacific region dropped 10 percent to $1.2 billion in
its most-recent fiscal year, which ended in March.
Other U.S. firms including Cisco Systems Inc,
International Business Machines Corp and Microsoft Corp
have encountered challenges in China since Snowden
began leaking documents about U.S. surveillance programs last
year.
Chinese media reported in May that authorities had banned
government use of Windows 8, the current version of Microsoft
Corp's operating system for personal computers.
The official Xinhua news agency said the ban was to ensure
computer security after Microsoft ended support for its Windows
XP operating system, which was widely used in China.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Additional reporting by Gerry Shih
and Emily Kaiser; Editing by Eric Walsh)