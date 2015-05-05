BEIJING May 6 Zhang Long made his fortune
selling Pu'er fermented tea and handcrafted furniture from the
mountains of his native Yunnan Province in southwest China.
Last November, the 49-year old entrepreneur, who has no
technology background, strode into a Beijing ballroom to pitch
his latest made-in-China product: SPGnux, a Linux-based
operating system he says could replace Microsoft Corp's
Windows.
"Information security is vital to the interests of China and
the interests of the Chinese people," Zhang proclaimed as a
marketing video flashed images of former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden on large monitors.
Snowden's disclosures in 2013 of U.S. cyberspying and
security holes in American technology products have prompted
China's government to accelerate a broad campaign to replace
foreign technology with Chinese-developed systems.
And that has triggered a frenzy among state-affiliated
software firms, investors and savvy businessmen - all hoping to
capitalize on Silicon Valley's waning grip over China's $450
billion-a-year enterprise computing market.
Some of those who've entered the fray look better equipped
to succeed than others.
When Hongqi, a software company that developed China's most
successful operating system during the 2000s, but which has
since struggled, put itself up for sale last year, bidders
included a coal magnate, an aviation company and a food
transport provider. It was eventually sold to a company with a
background in household cleaning for just $6 million.
"We're in a new bubble because of Snowden," said He Weijia,
a former director at Hongqi. "These bosses don't need that much
money or expertise to get into the game, but the payoff can be
potentially large."
International venture capitalists say China's start-ups are
more attractive bets than before as Beijing is backing the
enterprise computing sector much like it did Internet firms in
the last decade.
"This is obviously an area that the government wants to
develop or promote - how is this different from Baidu
in 2003?" said a China-based partner of a Silicon Valley venture
capital firm, referring to the Chinese search engine that
debuted in New York a decade ago and is now worth $75 billion.
VIABLE OR NOT?
With an unorthodox resume and a penchant for gold watches,
Zhang is an unlikely beneficiary of the post-Snowden rush to
push local technology - a race that also illustrates how the
industry in China is often influenced by the political climate.
After the Snowden leaks, Microsoft said it would stop
supporting Windows XP, leaving many computer systems potentially
vulnerable to hackers. Incensed, Chinese leaders banned Windows
8 in retaliation, while antitrust regulators last year opened an
investigation into Microsoft, focusing on its Windows and Office
software sales practices.
Charlie Dai, a senior analyst at Forrester, said a few
Chinese firms, including Shanghai-based Standard Software and
Wuhan-based Deepin, both part-owned by or tied to the central
government, have created viable operating systems for desktop
PCs, but Chinese banks are wary of using local software on
servers that process the most critical data.
Qiao Yong, a Standard Software vice president, said Chinese
technology has matured, but it will take years before a big
state agency like China's social security fund feels comfortable
to transfer its servers to a local operating system.
The cybersecurity debate has helped raise the profile of
China's Linux developers, Qiao said, but it's also been a
distraction. "Some leaders think we can do this overnight, but
it will take a very long time to reach a one-third market share,
much less reach Microsoft's level."
LIBIDO BOOSTER
Zhang says his Kunming-based Sipu Enterprise Group has
rolled out more than 10 versions of SPGnux, including ones in
English, Chinese and Arabic. Since the Snowden revelations the
number of government offices using SPGnux has more than doubled
to 1,600, and his company is profitable, he said, declining to
detail financial or sales figures.
"No one believed in us because we started at zero," said
Zhang, who employs more than 200 people working on SPGnux and
counts Ni Guangnan, an influential member of China's Academy of
Engineering and Lenovo Group's founding chief
technology officer, as one of his firm's supporters.
Public records show Sipu's software has been purchased by
agencies including China's State Oceanic Administration.
Aside from software, tea and furniture, Zhang said he has
invested in films, runs an import-export business and sells
powdered Maca, a Peruvian herbal supplement prized for its
libido-boosting effects.
He said he is looking beyond China, too, and is courting
customers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, markets he
believes also want an alternative to Microsoft.
"I don't think of products as having nationalities," he
said, smiling. "I only follow market demand."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)