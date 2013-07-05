BRUSSELS, July 5 The European Union and China are moving towards a deal to defuse a conflict over alleged dumping of solar panels in Europe, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, aiming to agree a minimum price for Chinese importers above their production costs.

"The architecture of the deal is there," said one person close to the negotiations that are taking place in Beijing.

A second person said the proposed deal involves a quota for Chinese panels that could not be sold at less than the cost of production in China. Analysts say that was around $0.59 per watt in 2012.

Under the proposal, panels sold in excess of the quota would be subject to duties, although the level and the amount are still under discussion, a third person said.