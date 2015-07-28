BEIJING, July 28 China increased its total solar power capacity by 7.73 gigawatts (GW) in the first half of 2015, China's top energy regulator said on Tuesday.

The National Energy Administration said on its website (www.nea.gov.cn) that total solar power capacity now amounted to 35.78 GW.

Of the total, 30.07 GW was in the form of solar power stations, with the remainder consisting of distributed power sources. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Ed Davies)