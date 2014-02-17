(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
BEIJING Feb 17 China urged the United States on
Monday to "objectively and fairly" handle an ongoing trade
dispute between the two countries after Washington signalled
last week it could extend import duties on Chinese solar panels
to a wider range of products.
The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Friday that
Chinese solar panels made with cells manufactured in Taiwan may
harm the American solar industry, bringing it closer to adding
to the duties it slapped on products from China in
2012.
The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG
had complained that Chinese manufacturers are
sidestepping the duties by shifting production of the cells used
to make their panels to Taiwan and continuing to flood the U.S.
market with cheap products.
The U.S. investigations are aimed at "broadly restricting
Chinese exports of silicon photovoltaic products", said the
official Xinhua news agency, citing an unnamed official from the
commerce ministry.
"China remains open for trade negotiations and hopes for
sincere dialogue to properly resolve the issue to achieve a
win-win result," the official added.
The value of Chinese solar product imports in the United
States fell by almost a third from 2012 to 2013, while imports
from Taiwan rose more than 40 percent, although from a much
smaller base, according to ITC data.
China has retaliated by introducing anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on imports of U.S. polysilicon, the key raw
material in solar cells.
The ITC is due to make a preliminary decision on whether
Chinese solar products are unfairly subsidised on March 28 and a
preliminary decision on dumping on June 11.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Mark Potter)