HONG KONG Oct 9 China has only completed a
quarter of its rooftop solar installation target for this year,
industry sources say, raising further concerns about the growth
potential of domestic solar panel manufacturers in the world's
largest solar market.
Early this year, China set a goal of building about 14
gigawatts (GW) of solar generating projects in 2014 - close to
Finland's entire power capacity. Of that, it expects 8 GWs to be
so-called distributed solar, which includes rooftop panels and
other small installations.
In the first nine months of the year, however, China has
built less than two GWs of distributed solar, industry
executives and analysts say. At best, that number may rise to
five GWs by year-end, they added.
"It will definitely miss the distributed solar target, which
is way too ambitious," said Glenn Gu, former solar analyst with
IHS in Shanghai and now an independent consultant.
The aim of distributed solar is to redress an imbalance
caused by a glut of large solar farms in China's vast western
region, where there is plenty of sunshine but not enough
infrastructure to harness and transmit the power to the densely
populated south and east. Over 80 percent of China's some 26 GWs
of existing solar projects are solar farms.
Beijing has pinned high hopes on distributed generation,
which turns power users into producers, to drive more
sustainable demand for solar. But analysts have said distributed
solar faces a series of challenges from insufficient subsidies
and bank support to difficulties in acquiring rooftop rights as
well as a lack of creditworthiness among industrial users.
Unless Beijing takes concrete measures to address these
concerns, industry analysts say the growth potential for Chinese
solar panel manufacturers at home will be limited, forcing them
to focus more on overseas markets.
Competition is stiff in China's solar panel market, which is
expected to account for a quarter of global demand this year.
This is due to oversupply, partly caused by the reluctance of
local governments to allow inefficient plants to fail.
Major Chinese solar panel makers like Trina Solar,
JinkoSolar and ReneSola have already been
boosting exports. They have set up plants overseas to circumvent
U.S. and EU anti-dumping tariffs or quotas on Chinese solar
products, and where they can get higher margins than at home.
Shanghai-based ReneSola has lined up one GW of contract
manufacturing capacity overseas, which accounts for half of its
overall annual supply, to sell to the U.S. and EU markets.
"We don't want to be a pure China manufacturer. If you enter
a cost-price war with other Chinese factories, you are heading
for a dead end," said an official at ReneSola, who declined to
be identified as she was not authorised to speak to the media.
