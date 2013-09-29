GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm in Asia, resource shares on the run
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
SHANGHAI, Sept 29 China's Ministry of Finance announced it will offer tax breaks to manufacturers of solar power products on Sunday, as China moves to support an industry still struggling to deal with massive overcapacity and weak demand.
The ministry said in a short statement on its website that producers of solar power products will receive immediate refunds of 50 percent of value-added taxes.
The National Development and Reform Commission provided subsidies for solar power stations in late August.
"China's bloated photovoltaic industry still faces a grim outlook as many companies are deeply mired in debts," said a report on the official Xinhua news service discussing the announcement.
It cited data from the China Renewable Energy Society saying that the country's top 10 solar panel makers are up to 100 billion yuan ($16.34 billion) in debt, with a debt to asset ratio above 70 percent on average.
Beijing has said it wants to consolidate the industry, but the sector continues to enjoy protection at the central and local level; the latter is particularly strong because solar power companies are frequently major employers.
China's LDK Solar Co Ltd partly defaulted on a bond payment in April, then failed to meet another payment on time in August.
China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said Chief Executive David King had resigned from the company in mid September, weeks after three directors left amid the solar panel maker's efforts to restructure its debt.
Suntech's Chinese lenders dragged its unit Wuxi Suntech into insolvency proceedings after it defaulted on $541 million in bonds after the business was hit by a glut in solar panels.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
NAMIE, Fukushima, March 9 Beyond radiation risks, an unexpected nuisance looms for Japanese returning to towns vacated after the Fukushima nuclear crisis six years ago - wild boars.
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: WIRETAPPING Two senior senators ask the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated claim that predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential campaign. HEALTHCARE The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups come out strongly against a Republican plan backed by Trump t