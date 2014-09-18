BRIEF-Ellomay Capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel
* Ellomay capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for an early settlement with China on their disputed common border, taking a robust line on security after summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We have to address the boundary question very soon," Modi told a joint news conference, with Xi sitting to his right, urging "clarification" of the Line of Actual Control - the front lines where fighting ended in a 1962 border war. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Chalmers)
* Ellomay capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel
NEW YORK, March 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations trimmed their earlier decline on Tuesday as data showed producer prices rose more than forecast in February, supporting the view of faster domestic inflation.
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.