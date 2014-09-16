By Rupam Jain Nair
| AHMEDABAD, India, Sept 17
AHMEDABAD, India, Sept 17 The electricity board
in this Indian city has been instructed to avoid any power cuts
and officials have been told to have their shoes polished and
their shirts tucked in: Nothing has been left to chance for this
week's visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
India's new prime minister, Narendra Modi, is determined to
build closer relations with the world's second-largest economy,
whose leader comes with pledges to invest billions of dollars in
railways, industrial parks and roads.
He hopes that when Xi arrives in his home state of Gujarat
on Wednesday, marking the first visit to India by a Chinese
president since 2006, the leaders of the world's two most
populous nations will establish a personal rapport.
"The two ... have the opportunity to craft a new kind of
relationship between great powers that is very different from
the Western-dominated, post-World War Two model of great power
ties," said Jabin Jacob of the Institute of Chinese Studies in
New Delhi.
"It remains to be seen, however, whether Modi and Xi can
together summon the vision and statesmanship needed to grab the
opportunity," he wrote in a commentary before the visit.
In one sign that India wants the Xi visit to be a success,
New Delhi asked the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to
reschedule an event in the capital so that it would not clash
with the Chinese president's trip there on Friday.
The Dalai Lama, who Beijing labels a separatist seeking an
independent Tibet, has lived in India since fleeing across the
Himalayas after a failed uprising in his homeland in 1959.
MODI'S "INTENSIVE" FOREIGN POLICY
But despite the moonlight dinner that the two leaders will
share in a luxury tent on the banks of the Sabarmati river as
Modi celebrates his 64th birthday, strains between the
nuclear-armed neighbours remain, and India's prime minister has
made it clear that his regional foreign policy will be robust.
In a little more than 100 days since he came to power, Modi
has engaged in what his government describes as "an intensive
state of global engagement", reaching out to smaller neighbours
and clasping Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a bear hug on
his first major trip outside South Asia.
Business ties between India and China may be growing fast,
but relations between the two rising powers are also defined by
competition for energy and regional clout, as well as a
festering border dispute that led to a brief war 52 years ago.
India said on Tuesday it would firmly defend its 3,500-km
(2,200-mile) border with China after domestic media reported a
new face-off on the disputed frontier.
The Hindustan Times reported that more than 200 soldiers of
the People's Liberation Army crossed into what India considers
its territory in Ladakh in the western Himalayas last week, and
set about building a 2-km (1.2-mile) road there.
Separately, Modi's government has eased restrictions on
building roads and military facilities along its border with
China to close the gap on its neighbour's superior transport
network and take a stronger stance towards Beijing.
And this week, India extended a $100 million export credit
for defence deals with Vietnam, one of China's rivals for
influence in the South China Sea.
Modi is not the only regional leader seeking strategic
influence, defence partners and economic opportunities.
Earlier this month Abe visited Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,
asserting Tokyo's interest in a region where it has ceded
influence to China.
Xi followed this week with trips to the Maldives, the Indian
Ocean island nation that New Delhi has long considered its area
of influence, and Sri Lanka, where the two sides built on a
blossoming relationship by agreeing to launch negotiations for a
free trade agreement.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Mike Collett-White)