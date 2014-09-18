NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India will open talks on
civil nuclear energy cooperation with China, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi said on Thursday after summit talks with Chinese
President Xi Jinping in New Delhi.
The announcement, part of the new government's push to
broaden its nuclear energy sector, comes on the heels of a deal
India struck this month to buy uranium from Australia to
increase its fuel supplies.
"We will begin the process of discussions on civil nuclear
energy cooperation that will bolster our broader cooperation on
energy security," Modi said in a statement, with Xi beside him,
at a news conference.
Ahead of Xi's visit, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu
Jianchao told reporters that China had a "positive attitude"
towards nuclear cooperation with India, but offered no details.
Behind the scenes, China has been pressing India hard to
begin talks on civil nuclear cooperation, said W.P.S. Sidhu, a
senior fellow at Brookings India.
Any deal for India to buy civil nuclear reactors from China
may take years, but both countries benefit by starting the
conversation, said Sidhu.
"It's a way for India to explore other options," he said.
Washington signed a civil nuclear agreement with New Delhi
in 2008 allowing India to import U.S. nuclear fuel and
technology without giving up its military nuclear programme, but
progress on bringing U.S. companies into India has been halting.
