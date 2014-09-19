NEW DELHI, Sept 19 An Indian TV news anchor has
been sacked after she referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping
as 'Eleven' Jinping, apparently confusing Xi's name with the
Roman numerals XI, a senior official at the state television
channel said on Friday, .
Xi left India on Friday after a visit to boost trade and
economic ties that have been marred by a long-standing border
dispute.
The blooper occurred on a show on Doordarshan news on
Wednesday.
"It is an unpardonable mistake," the official told Reuters
on the condition of anonymity, saying the anchor was employed on
a casual basis. "We have debarred her from news reading for a
few months."
The official said a shortage of news readers had forced the
channel to run some news bulletins with casuals.
The incident comes at a time when Doordarshan news is trying
to reinvent itself to compete with private broadcasters. Its
programmes are often a matter of public ridicule for their poor
production quality.
The gaffe led to a wave of sarcastic comments on social
media.
"The silver lining: at least the anchor knows Roman
numerals," kanikagahlaut posted on Twitter.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Nick Macfie)