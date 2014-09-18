NEW DELHI, Sept 18 China supports India's
aspiration to play a greater role at the United Nations,
including on the Security Council, President Xi Jinping said in
a speech on Thursday after a summit with Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi.
India has no permanent seat on the Security Council despite
being home to a seventh of the world's population. China is one
of the council's five permanent members, together with the
United States, Russia, Britain and France.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)