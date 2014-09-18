NEW DELHI, Sept 18 China is determined to bridge differences over its shared border with India, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, adding that both sides were capable of dealing with fallout from security incidents on the disputed frontier.

"China has the determination to work with India through friendly consultation to settle the boundary question at an early date," Xi said after summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"We also have the sincerity to work with India to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas before we are finally able to settle the boundary question."

Xi also said China would support India becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - a regional security body whose largest members are China and Russia. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)