BEIJING, April 23 Jockeying by Chinese agencies
over policy fiefdoms and budgets threatens to intensify tensions
with China's neighbours over the disputed South China Sea, a
respected think tank said on Monday, with China's military also
warning of regional confrontation.
Weak coordination among the various Chinese government
bodies responsible for South China Sea policy has also
complicated China's attempt at a peaceful rise, the
International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a report.
China has territorial disputes with the Philippines,
Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan across the South China Sea.
Its neighbours worry over what some see as growing Chinese
assertiveness in staking claims over the seas and its various
islands, reefs and shoals.
The report said at least 11 ministry-level government
agencies, and five law enforcement agencies under them, play a
part in China's South China Sea management. China's navy, it
said, uses territorial disputes to validate modernisation.
"While some agencies act aggressively to compete with one
another for greater portions of the budget pie, others attempt
to expand their economic activities in disputed areas due to
their single-minded focus on economic growth," the report said.
"The biggest problem in coordinating the actors - apart from
their number - is that most of these agencies were originally
established to implement domestic policies but now play a
foreign policy role," it said.
Adding to the confusion, provincial governments in coastal
regions that border the South China Sea have increased tensions
with their profit-driven behaviour, such as promoting tourism in
the disputed waters, the report said.
China has pushed forward on tourism plans in the South China
Sea, completing a trial voyage by a cruise ship earlier this
month to the Paracel Islands, called the Xisha islands in
Chinese but also claimed by Vietnam.
China's military, in a commentary in the official Liberation
Army Daily on Saturday, warned the United States that
U.S.-Philippine military exercises have raised the risk of armed
confrontation in the South China Sea.
U.S. and Philippine troops launched two weeks of annual
naval drills in mid-April.
In recent weeks, Philippine and Chinese ships have faced off
near the Scarborough Shoal in waters, claimed by Manila and
Beijing, that are believed to be rich in oil and gas.
"The escalating tensions since 2009 have dealt a severe blow
to Beijing's relationships with its Southeast Asian neighbours
and gravely tarnished its image both regionally and
internationally," the ICG report said.
"While some efforts have been made to patch up diplomatic
ties since mid-2011, the longer-term situation in the South
China Sea will remain volatile in light of China's internal
coordination problems," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)