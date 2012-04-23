* Philippine commander seeks more patrols of disputed area
* International Crisis Group says China's image "gravely
tarnished"
* U.S., Philippines conduct annual military exercises
(Updates with Philippines complains of cyber attack)
By Michael Martina and Manuel Mogato
BEIJING/MANILA, April 23 Jockeying by Chinese
agencies over policy fiefdoms and budgets threatens to intensify
tension in the disputed South China Sea, a respected think tank
warned on Monday, with the Philippines seeking more patrols to
guard against China's claims.
China has territorial disputes with the Philippines,
Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan across the South China Sea.
They worry over what some see as growing Chinese assertiveness
in staking claims over the sea's islands, reefs and shoals.
On Sunday, the commander of security forces on the western
Philippines island of Palawan said he had asked for more ships
and aircraft to step up patrols in his area, fearing China may
build on uninhabited features there.
"In the age of prefab materials, they can do it in just one
day," Lieutenant General Juancho Sabban told reporters after
annual U.S.-Philippines war games on the island.
Sabban's area of command includes the Spratly islands, one
of the main disputed areas in the South China Sea.
"We have more patrols now than before and we are asking for
more air assets so we can patrol the area," he said.
Sabban said there was growing concern over China's increased
presence in the South China Sea, including plans to place
markers in contested waters that are seen as an attempt to
bolster its territorial claims.
In a report released on Monday, the International Crisis
Group (ICG) said weak coordination among the various Chinese
government bodies responsible for South China Sea policy has
complicated China's attempt at a peaceful rise.
"The escalating tensions since 2009 have dealt a severe blow
to Beijing's relationships with its Southeast Asian neighbours
and gravely tarnished its image both regionally and
internationally," the ICG said.
"While some efforts have been made to patch up diplomatic
ties since mid-2011, the longer-term situation in the South
China Sea will remain volatile in light of China's internal
coordination problems," it said.
China's military, in a commentary in the official Liberation
Army Daily on Saturday, warned the United States that
U.S.-Philippine military exercises have raised the risk of armed
confrontation in the South China Sea.
It was the harshest warning yet after weeks of tension.
Peking University professor Jia Qingguo said China may be
preparing to take a tougher line on disputes, adding many in
China want the United States to rein in the Philippines.
"Quite a lot of people are thinking that the U.S. is
encouraging the Philippines to create a problem for China in the
South China Sea," Jia said.
"AGENCIES COMPETE FOR BUDGET"
The ICG said at least 11 ministry-level government
agencies, and five law enforcement agencies under them, play a
part in China's South China Sea management. China's navy, it
said, uses territorial disputes to validate modernisation.
"While some agencies act aggressively to compete with one
another for greater portions of the budget pie, others attempt
to expand their economic activities in disputed areas due to
their single-minded focus on economic growth," the group said.
"The biggest problem in coordinating the actors - apart from
their number - is that most of these agencies were originally
established to implement domestic policies but now play a
foreign policy role," it said.
Adding to the confusion, provincial governments in coastal
regions that border the South China Sea have increased tension
by promoting tourism in the disputed waters, it said.
China completed a trial voyage by a cruise ship this month
to the Paracel Islands, called the Xisha islands in Chinese but
also claimed by Vietnam.
U.S. and Philippine troops launched two weeks of annual
naval exercises in mid-April. Amphibious landing drills were set
to take place on Wednesday in areas facing the South China Sea.
On Saturday, joint marine units simulated an assault to retake
an oil rig from militants in northern Palawan.
U.S. and Philippine military officials however said the
drills were not directed at China or any other party.
In recent weeks, Philippine and Chinese ships have faced off
near the Scarborough Shoal in waters claimed by both countries
that are believed to be rich in oil and gas.
On Monday, the Philippines said it had sent a civilian
fisheries boat to check on the condition of marine life and
water quality in the area, which could anger China.
As the standoff enters its third week, China has a maritime
surveillance ship and six fishing boats in the area while the
Philippines has a coastguard vessel and a fisheries boat.
"I think the current standoff is a manifestation of a larger
threat to many nations," Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del
Rosario said in a television interview on Monday. "The bigger
picture is that anybody can be targeted."
Del Rosario and Defence Secretary Voltaire Gazmin will hold
strategic talks in the United States next week and will be
hoping to get firm backing from its long-time ally and former
colonial ruler on the Scarborough Shoal.
The dispute has also moved into cyberspace with websites of
the office of the Philipine president being attacked from
Internet addresses assigned to Chinese networks, said Edwin
Lacierda, a spokesman for President Benigno Aquino.
A Philippine Foreign Ministry spokesman appealed to citizens
of both countries to stop cyber attacks saying they were not
helping ease tension in the South China Sea.
Two areas in the South China Sea are among 15 oil and gas
exploration blocks to be opened by the Philippines for bids
later this week.
(Additional Reporting by Manny Mogato in Manila; Editing by
Paul Tait and Robert Birsel)