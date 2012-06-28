BEIJING, June 28 China has begun combat-ready
patrols in the waters around a disputed group of islands in the
South China Sea, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday, the
latest escalation in tensions over the potentially resource-rich
area.
Asked about what China would do in response to Vietnamese
air patrols over the Spratly Islands, the ministry's spokesman
Geng Yansheng said Beijing would "resolutely oppose any
militarily provocative behaviour".
"In order to protect national sovereignty and our security
and development interests, the Chinese military has already set
up a normal, combat-ready patrol system in seas under our
control," he said.
"The Chinese military's resolve and will to defend
territorial sovereignty and protect our maritime rights and
interests is firm and unshakeable," Geng added, according to a
transcript posted on the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn).
He did not elaborate. The ministry forbids foreign reporters
to attend its monthly briefings.
China is involved in a long-running dispute with Vietnam and
the Philippines about ownership of the South China Sea and its
myriad, mostly uninhabited, islands and atolls. Taiwan, Malaysia
and Brunei also have claims.
Last week China said it "vehemently opposed" a Vietnamese
law asserting sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands,
which straddle key shipping lanes thought to contain rich energy
reserves.
That row came days after an easing in a months-long
stand-off between China and the Philippines, but shows the
persistent cycle of territorial frictions triggered by what some
see as Beijing's growing assertiveness in the area.
The South China Sea is potentially the biggest flashpoint
for confrontation in Asia, and tensions have risen since the
United States adopted a policy last year to reinforce its
influence in the region.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)