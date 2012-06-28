(Adds detail of CNOOC's tenders)
BEIJING, June 28 China has begun combat-ready
patrols in the waters around a disputed group of islands in the
South China Sea, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday, the
latest escalation in tension over the potentially resource-rich
area.
Asked about what China would do in response to Vietnamese
air patrols over the Spratly Islands, the ministry's spokesman,
Geng Yansheng, said China would "resolutely oppose any
militarily provocative behaviour".
"In order to protect national sovereignty and our security
and development interests, the Chinese military has already set
up a normal, combat-ready patrol system in seas under our
control," he said.
"The Chinese military's resolve and will to defend
territorial sovereignty and protect our maritime rights and
interests is firm and unshakeable," Geng added, according to a
transcript on the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn) of
comments at a briefing.
He did not elaborate. The ministry does not allow foreign
reporters to attend its monthly briefings.
China is involved in long-running disputes with Vietnam and
the Philippines about ownership of the South China Sea and its
myriad, mostly uninhabited, islands and atolls. Taiwan, Malaysia
and Brunei also have claims.
Last week, China said it "vehemently opposed" a Vietnamese
law asserting sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly Islands,
which straddle key shipping lanes and are thought to contain
rich energy reserves.
That row came days after an easing in a months-long standoff
between China and the Philippines, but shows the persistent
cycle of territorial frictions triggered by what some see as
China's growing assertiveness in the area.
The South China Sea is potentially the biggest flashpoint
for confrontation in Asia, and tensions have risen since the
United States adopted a policy last year to reinforce its
influence in the region.
At stake is control over what are believed to be significant
reserves of oil and gas.
CNOOC, China's offshore oil specialist, said on its website
last weekend that it would invite foreign partners to explore
jointly and develop nine blocks in the western part of the South
China Sea this year.
On Tuesday, Vietnam said CNOOC's plan was "illegal" and the
blocks encroached on Vietnamese territorial waters.
At a regular briefing on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry
spokesman, Hong Lei, insisted that the tenders were in accord
with Chinese and international law and urged Vietnam not to
escalate the dispute.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Judy Hua and David Stanway;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Robert Birsel)