(Adds English names for reefs in paragraph 2)
SHANGHAI Oct 10 China has completed the
construction of two lighthouses in the disputed South China Sea,
the official Xinhua news agency reported, as tensions in the
region mount over Beijing's maritime ambitions.
A completion ceremony was held for the lighthouses on
Cuateron Reef and Johnson South Reef in the Spratly islands,
Xinhua said late on Friday. The United States and the
Philippines have opposed the construction.
China claims most of the energy-rich South China Sea,
through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year,
and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims.
China said on Friday it would not stand for violations of
its territorial waters in the name of freedom of navigation, as
the United States considers sailing warships to waters inside
the 12-nautical-mile zones around islands it has built in the
Spratly chain.
Washington has signalled it does not recognise Beijing's
sovereignty over the several islands China has built on reefs in
the Spratly archipelago and says the U.S. navy will continue to
operate wherever international law allows.
The issue is central to increasingly tense relations between
the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.
Beijing has said construction in the region is to help
maritime search and rescue, disaster relief, environmental
protection and navigational security. It has also said it will
continue to build other installations to better serve countries
in the region and vessels navigating those waters.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Nick Macfie)