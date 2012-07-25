By David Lague
| HONG KONG, July 26
HONG KONG, July 26 China has adopted a more
aggressive stance in recent weeks on territorial disputes in the
South China Sea as hard-line officials and commentators call on
Beijing to take a tougher line with rival claimants.
China's supreme policymaking body, the Politburo Standing
Committee, is made up entirely of civilians, but outspoken
People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers, intelligence advisers
and maritime agency chiefs are arguing that Beijing should be
more forceful in asserting its sovereignty over the sea and the
oil and natural gas believed to lie under the sea-bed.
Most of them blame the United States' so-called strategic
"pivot" to Asia for emboldening neighbouring countries,
particularly the Philippines and Vietnam, to challenge China's
claims.
"China now faces a whole pack of aggressive neighbours
headed by Vietnam and the Philippines and also a set of menacing
challengers headed by the United States, forming their
encirclement from outside the region," wrote Xu Zhirong, a
deputy chief captain with China Marine Surveillance, in the June
edition of China Eye, a publication of the Hong Kong-based China
Energy Fund Committee.
"And, such a band of eager lackeys is exactly what the U.S.
needs for its strategic return to Asia," he wrote.
Most Chinese and foreign security policy analysts believe
China wants to avoid military conflict across sea lanes that
carry an annual $5 trillion in ship-borne trade, particularly if
it raises the prospect of U.S. intervention.
However, they say Beijing is increasingly determined to
block any unified effort from rival claimants to negotiate over
disputes, preferring instead to isolate much smaller and weaker
states in direct talks.
There was evidence of this harder line at an annual foreign
ministers' meeting of the 10-member Association of South East
Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc earlier this month where diplomats
said China's influence behind the scenes led to an unprecedented
breakdown in the grouping's traditional preference for
maintaining an appearance of harmony and unity.
The meeting in Phnom Penh ended in disarray without progress
on a proposed code of conduct that was aimed at minimizing the
risk of conflict in the South China Sea or issuing a concluding
communique.
China's close ally Cambodia, the meeting's host, blocked
every attempt to include tensions in the South China Sea on the
agenda, said the diplomats from other member nations.
THE GARRISON
On the military front, China's powerful Central Military
Commission has approved the formal establishment of a military
garrison for the South China Sea.
The move, announced this week, is essentially a further
assertion of China's sovereignty claims after it last month
raised the administrative status of the seas to the level of a
city, which it calls Sansha.
The official Xinhua news agency said the Sansha garrison
would be responsible for "national defense mobilisation ...
guarding the city and supporting local emergency rescue and
disaster relief" and "carrying out military missions".
The city government is located on the 2.13-square km
Yongxing Island, according to Xinhua, which contains a small
military airport, a sea port, roads, a clinic, a post office and
an observatory. This is in the Paracels, a group of islands also
claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.
A ship calls twice in a month from nearby Hainan province to
serve its 613 residents.
Xu, a regular commentator on maritime security issues, is
one of many analysts arguing that recent tensions are a direct
result of the Obama administration's announcement late last year
of a strategic shift which would eventually see 60 per cent of
the U.S. navy's warships deployed to the Asia Pacific, up from
the current 50 per cent.
The U.S. move is widely seen as a response to China's
growing military power and increasingly assertive behaviour in
dealing with contested territory.
China's recent rows with the Philippines over the
Scarborough Shoal and Vietnam over oil exploration rights have
heightened regional fears that tension in the South China Sea
could lead to armed conflict.
One of China's most hawkish army officers, Major General Zhu
Chenghu, an influential teacher and strategy researcher at
Beijing's National Defence University, has dismissed the
entitlement of these rivals to the disputed waters.
UNREASONABLE AND ILLEGAL
In a speech to the World Peace Forum in Beijing earlier this
month, Zhu said it was "unreasonable and illegal" for the
Philippines and Vietnam to claim territory that historically
belonged to China.
He said there had been no disputes in the South China Sea
before the 1970s when maps published by rival claimants also
acknowledged it was Chinese territory.
"Relevant countries did not begin to lay claim to islands
and sea waters in the area until the discovery of large amounts
of oil and gas reserves in the South China Sea," he said,
according to an extract of his speech published in the official
Global Times newspaper last week.
Zhu also blamed U.S. "meddling" for prolonging the current
tension.
The retired general is best known for his assertion in 2005
that China should use nuclear weapons against the United States
if American forces intervened in a conflict over Taiwan.
He escaped any serious censure over what he stressed at the
time were his personal views and has since become a regular
member of high-level Chinese military delegations in security
talks with U.S. counterparts.
Other officials calling for a tougher line include Cui Liru,
president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International
Relations, a Beijing think-tank closely linked to China's
intelligence services, and Major General Luo Yuan, a retired
army officer who is well known for his hard-line views and
provocative media commentaries.
It is unclear how much sway these blunt speaking officials
exercise over foreign and military policies or whether their
views reflect official thinking.
But for the PLA, the persistent territorial disputes
undermine a carefully-honed image as a force that will never
allow foreign powers to encroach on Chinese territory as they
did in the colonial period.
"The South China Sea situation is certainly highly
frustrating for Chinese military officers," said Sun Yun, a
Washington-based China security policy expert and a former
analyst with the International Crisis Group in Beijing.
"If the PLA cannot even defend China's own territory at its
doorstep, what capacity or legitimacy does it have to cruise
around the world?"
NEW CHINA
Some top Chinese policy makers say neighbouring countries
should accept that an increasingly powerful China would seek to
re-shape relationships that had been established earlier when it
was weak.
Stephen Hadley, former President George W. Bush's national
security advisor and now a consultant, said when he was on a
visit to Beijing earlier this month a senior Chinese official
had told him that China's views should be given more weight now
that it had become stronger.
In a talk to the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington
last week, Hadley said he could see some merit to this view but
he added it could be a "destructive" way of framing issues.
"This new China is going to be hard to manage," he said.
However, notwithstanding the recent assertiveness and the
bellicose statements of military and security officials, some
analysts note that policy-making in China is not entirely in the
hands of hawks.
"Given that all the members of the Politburo Standing
Committee are civilians, their perceptions of the S