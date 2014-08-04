By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 4 China can build whatever it wants
on its islands in the South China Sea, a senior Chinese official
said on Monday, rejecting proposals ahead of a key regional
meeting to freeze any activity that may raise tensions in
disputed waters there.
Southeast Asian foreign ministers this week hold security
talks with counterparts, including those from the United States
and China, in Myanmar, with escalating tensions over maritime
disputes in Asia likely to be a major issue.
The Philippines will propose a freeze on all activity that
raises tension in disputed waters in the South China Sea as part
of a three-part plan at the ASEAN Regional Forum meeting,
Manila's foreign minister said last week.
The United States, a close ally and former colonial power in
the Philippines, has also called on all parties to halt activity
in the disputed sea to ease tension.
Manila has accused China of carrying out reclamation work on
at least three shoals in the Spratly Islands, where most of the
overlapping claims lie, especially between China and the
Philippines.
Yi Xianliang, deputy head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's
Boundary and Ocean Affairs Departments, told reporters that
China had every right to build on its islands as a way of
improving basic living conditions there.
"The Spratly Islands are China's intrinsic territory, and
what China does or doesn't do is up to the Chinese government.
Nobody can change the government's position," Yi said.
It was a double standard to bring this issue up now when
other countries had been doing similar things for years, he
added.
"Why is it that when other countries wantonly build
airports, nobody says a word? But China has only this year
started small and necessary construction, to raise living
conditions on the islands - and so many people raise doubts."
Hong Kong media have reported that China is planning to
build an air base on Fiery Cross Reef, though Yi said he was
unaware of any such plans.
Yi said that proposals for a "freeze" on tension-raising
activities were not helpful, and could be seen as an effort to
undermine drawn-out efforts by China and the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a code of conduct in the
South China Sea by acting as a replacement for the code.
If the United States had come up with such a proposal then
he had not seen it, Yi said, adding that in any case the South
China Sea was an issue for those countries directly involved.
"Trust in us Asian people to use Asian means and wisdom to
resolve our own problems," he said.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to contain oil and gas deposits and has rich fishery
resources. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan
also lay claim to parts of the sea, where about $5 trillion of
ship-borne trade passes every year.
China's placing of an oil rig in waters also claimed by
Vietnam around the Paracel Islands in May added to regional
concerns about China's intentions. However, China removed the
rig last month.
