(Makes clear Manila says reef is in its exclusive economic
zone, corrects reef's distance from Philippines)
April 9 Newly published satellite images show
that China is quickly reclaiming land around a submerged reef
within an area the Philippines regards as its exclusive economic
zone, with several dredgers in operation and seawalls built.
The work on Mischief Reef is China's most recent reclamation
in the disputed Spratly archipelago of the South China Sea.
Reclamation is well advanced on six other reefs in the Spratlys,
Reuters reported in February, activities that have alarmed other
claimants and drawn criticism from Washington.
A March 16 image published by the Washington-based Center
for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) shows what it
said were a chain of small artificial land formations as well as
new structures, fortified seawalls and construction equipment
along Mischief Reef.
Several dredgers are also present while the entrance to the
reef had been expanded, the CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency
Initiative said on its website. amti.csis.org/
An image from Feb. 1 showed a Chinese amphibious transport
naval vessel about several hundred metres from the reef's
entrance. CSIS said such a ship was capable of holding up to 800
troops and as many as 20 amphibious armoured vehicles.
Surveillance photos taken of Mischief Reef in October and
seen by Reuters showed no reclamation work.
In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri newspaper published on
Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter expressed
concern about China's reclamation in the Spratlys.
"We are especially concerned at the prospect of
militarisation of these outposts," said Carter, who is in Tokyo
on his first visit to Asia as defense chief.
Beijing rejects criticism of its activities around the
reefs, saying the work falls "within the scope of China's
sovereignty".
While the new islands will not overturn U.S. military
superiority in the region, Chinese workers are building ports
and fuel storage depots as well as possibly two airstrips that
experts have said would allow Beijing to project power deep into
the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
The Philippines first said in February that Chinese dredgers
had started work at Mischief Reef, 216 km (135 miles) west of
the Philippine island of Palawan.
China claims the entire South China Sea. Brunei, Malaysia,
the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims on a
waterway where $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes annually.
China occupied Mischief Reef in 1995. The October photos
showed two structures, including a three-storey building sitting
on an atoll equipped with wind turbines and solar panels.
(Reporting by Dean Yates; Editing by Robert Birsel)