BEIJING, April 5 China plans to let tourists
visit the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea,
according to official comments reported on Thursday that could
add another irritant to Beijing's maritime tensions with Vietnam
and other neighbours.
China and Vietnam maintain rival claims across swathes of
the South China Sea, including the Paracel Islands. Called the
Xisha islands in Chinese, they are a cluster of close to 40
islets, outcrops and reefs that are controlled by Beijing.
That dispute and a mosaic of other conflicting claims have
set China against Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines,
and Taiwan.
The proposed opening of the Paracel Islands to tourism could
add to the long-standing friction, which has drawn the United
States into pressing Beijing over the issue.
"The broad plan is being worked on, and a specific one is
also being worked on, and we hope that within the year we'll be
able to open maritime tourism to the Paracel Islands," said Deng
Xiaogang, a deputy head of tourism for Hainan, the southern
Chinese island-province that is near the disputed islands.
Deng's comments were first reported by Chinese state radio
on Wednesday and later widely reported by Chinese media,
including the China News Service.
Wang Zhifa, a deputy head of China's national tourism
authority, said in March that "developing tourism in the Paracel
islands will help us to protect our frontiers and demonstrate
the existence of our sovereignty", said the news report.
Last month, China and Vietnam quarreled after Beijing said
it had detained 21 Vietnamese for illegal fishing around the
disputed islands but Vietnam said the fishermen had been
detained in its waters and demanded their immediate release.
Tension rose in the region in the past two years over
concern that China is becoming more assertive in its claim to
the seas, believed to be rich in oil and gas and straddling
shipping lanes between East Asia and Europe and the Middle East.
The stakes have risen over the past year as the United
States has refocused military attention on Asia and strengthened
its ties with the Philippines and Australia.
The Philippines claimed progress on Wednesday in persuading
Southeast Asian leaders to present a united front to China over
disputes in the South China Sea after a leaders' summit of the
Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).
China has insisted on handling the disputes on a one-on-one
basis rather than multilaterally, a strategy some critics have
described as "divide and conquer". China says its sovereignty is
indisputable and historically based.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Paul Tait)