(Recasts with official's denial)
BEIJING, April 5 A Chinese official denied on
Thursday saying the government plans to let tourists visit the
disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, which could
have added another irritant to maritime tensions with Vietnam
and other neighbours.
China and Vietnam maintain rival claims across swathes of
the South China Sea, including the Paracel Islands. Called the
Xisha islands in Chinese, they are a cluster of close to 40
islets, outcrops and reefs that are controlled by Beijing.
That dispute and a mosaic of other conflicting claims have
set China against Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines,
and Taiwan.
Deng Xiaogang, a vice mayor of Haikou on the southern island
of Hainan that is near the islands, had been quoted in Chinese
state media as saying authorities hoped to allow maritime
tourism in the Paracels within the year.
But the website of Communist Party mouthpiece the People's
Daily later cited Deng as saying he had never spoken to the
media about this issue.
"(I) don't understand anything about tourism in the
Paracels", he told the People's Daily.
The report also said he no longer had any position in
Hainan's tourism department.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
possibility of promoting tourism in the Paracels, simply
repeated the government's view that the islands' sovereignty
indisputably belonged to China.
