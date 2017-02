HONG KONG Aug 3 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Friday that its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737 aircraft as it expands internationally.

The bill for the jets, which will be delivered from 2016 to 2019, was significantly less than the catalogue price of $3.36 billion in total because of concessions granted by Boeing, China Southern said in a statement.

