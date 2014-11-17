(Adds comments on Taiwan, Japan trade talks)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING Nov 17 A free trade agreement between
China and South Korea should be effective in the second-half of
next year if all goes well, a top commerce ministry official
said on Monday, ending negotiations that started in 2012.
The Chinese and South Korean governments said last week that
they had "effectively" reached a free trade agreement that would
remove or sharply reduce barriers of trade and investment
between the two Asian countries.
"Our next step involves some technical issues and we will
conduct some working consultations, striving to finish
negotiations entirely within a year," China's Assistant Commerce
Minister Wang Shouwen told reporters.
"Next year, in the first half of the year, we hope both
sides will be able to formally sign an agreement," he said. "If
all goes smoothly and in line with our hopes, then next year, in
second half of the year, the China-South Korea free trade
agreement potentially could be formally implemented."
The deal between China, the world's largest exporter, and
South Korea, ranked seventh, faces legal and parliament reviews
in the two countries.
On Monday, China and Australia sealed a free trade agreement
more than a decade in the making, while South Korea struck a
free trade deal with New Zealand.
Asked whether there were similar concerns over the South
Korean agreement as with stalled trade talks with Taiwan, Wang
said he felt regret at the Taiwan talks falling apart and is not
willing to see the same happen with South Korea.
Mass anti-Beijing protests in Taiwan ultimately derailed a
trade pact that would have opened cross-straits investments in a
long list of sectors.
The follow-up talks with Taiwan have yielded some results,
he said, and the two sides must continue to push ahead with such
talks.
The conclusion of a free trade agreement with South Korea
should additionally benefit similar talks with Japan, and
hopefully they will be able to announce progress on China-Japan
talks next year, Wang said.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)