BEIJING, April 24 Chinese President Hu Jintao told visiting South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday that he hoped for calm and restraint between the two Sudans, state television reported.

Kiir's visit to Beijing comes days after he ordered troops to withdraw from the oil-rich Heglig region after seizing it from Sudan, a move that brought the two countries to the brink of all-out war. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ed Lane)