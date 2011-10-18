BEIJING Oct 18 China is seen expanding soy crushing capacity by 12.5 million tonnes in 2012 to 125 million tonnes, which will continue to spur imports of soybeans by the world's top soy buyer, an official think-tank said on Tuesday.

Soy processing capacity this year is likely to increase by 17.5 million tonnes, which can either process soybean or rapeseed, the China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (CNGOIC) at a report. Earlier the centre had expected an increase of 12.3 million tonnes of soy capacity for this year. ID:nL3E7JC0GD]

"A serious surplus of capacity will continue for a long period of time," said centre.

China's crushers operate at about half of their current capacity, but expansion continues, particularly by state-owned companies such as COFCO and Sinograin.

Singapore-based Wilmar International , which currently has the largest capacity and market share, has been banned from expanding further by Beijing.

Crushers are likely to process 59 million tonnes of soy in 2011/2012 (Oct/Sept), up 7.2 percent from the previous year to meet rising demand for soy meal, an ingredient for the booming animal feed industry as well as for soy oil, it said.

The north province of Shandong will have the most crushers and the largest capacity of 28 million tonnes by end-2012, followed by 17 million tonnes in the eastern province of Jiangsu, 13 million tonnes in the southern province of Guangdong and 10.5 million tonnes in Guangxi.

A majority of crushers are located along coastal provinces, which process soy imported from the United States, Brazil and Argentina.

China's soy imports in 2010/2011 hit a record 52.31 million tonnes, up 3.98 percent from the previous year, but growth was the lowest over the past three years as crushers were operating at losses in the first half of the year.

China's own soy production has fallen more than 10 percent to 13.5 million tonnes this year as farmers shift to grow more corn.

(Reporting by Niu Shuping and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)