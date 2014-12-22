CHICAGO Dec 22 China has approved imports of a genetically modified DuPont Pioneer soybean variety, the company said on Monday, confirming the last of three expected approvals of biotech U.S. crops from different seed companies.

DuPont Pioneer received "official notice today of the new approval" for a Plenish soybean product, engineered to produce a healthier type of soybean oil, a spokeswoman said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said last week that China had approved imports of U.S.-grown Agrisure Viptera corn, developed by Swiss-based Syngenta, as well as shipments of biotech soybeans developed by Bayer CropScience and DuPont Pioneer. However, the companies had not received official notices from China.

Syngenta said on Monday it received official notice, while Bayer received notice of approval on Friday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)