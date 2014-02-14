BEIJING Feb 14 China's 2013/14 soy production will drop 8 percent to 12 million tonnes, the official China National Grains and Oil Information Center (CNGOIC) think tank, said on Friday.

The forecast is 200,000 tonnes lower than an earlier forecast, said CNGOIC.

Domestic soy production has declined steadily in recent years as pressure from cheaper imports encouraged farmers to switch to more profitable crops, particularly corn.

China imported 63 million tonnes of soybeans in 2013, up 8.6 percent on the previous year.

Heilongjiang, one of China's major cereal-growing regions, will see a decline of 16.5 percent in its soybean output to 3.86 million tonnes, the think tank said. (Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Paul Tait)