* Slowdown in China imports would drag on global soybean
prices
* Soy companies losing $65/T in processing beans, worst
since 2012
* China demand for soyoil, soymeal hurt by tepid economic
growth
By Naveen Thukral and Niu Shuping
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Sept 16 Chinese imports of
U.S. soybeans could plunge by as much as a quarter in the crop
year that began this month after processing margins in the
country fell to their lowest in two years, industry sources
said.
The potential drop in shipments to the world's biggest buyer
of the commodity comes as the United States is gearing up to
harvest a record soybean crop, piling more pressure on benchmark
prices that this week hit their lowest in four years.
Any hopes that demand for the products churned out by
China's soybean processors would pick up in the next few months
have been dashed by tepid growth in the world's No.2 economy.
That has left processors to keep struggling with the
so-called negative margins they have been hit with since
February, meaning they cannot cover the costs of producing
edible oil or animal-feed ingredient soymeal.
"The first half of the (calendar) year was the worst on
record for the industry," said a Singapore-based senior official
at an international trading company, which owns soybean
processing facilities in China.
"With the way things are, we don't expect prices and demand
to recover anytime soon," said the executive, who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.
Record soy imports in the 2013/14 crop year coupled with
slowing demand from the livestock sector have resulted in a glut
of soybeans in China, dragging processing margins into negative
territory.
China's crackdown on commodity financing trade has
compounded the woes of an industry saddled with huge losses,
prompting some importers to default on cargoes.
Those challenges did not filter through to January-July
total soy import volumes, which climbed about a fifth from the
year before to 41.68 million tonnes, as a raft of cargoes booked
in advance arrived in China.
But they are expected to hit soybean shipments from
October-December, historically the period when imports pick up.
And as the United States is set to start marketing its
soybean crop at that time, it will initially be hurt far more
than other exporters such as Brazil and Argentine which are yet
to plant the crops they will market in 2014/15. China buys
around 60 percent of soybeans traded in the world.
"This year, imports from the U.S. could fall by one fourth
because of large soy stocks and poor margins," said an analyst
with official think tank, the China National Grain and Oils
Information Center. China imported around 27 million tonnes of
U.S. soybeans in 2013/14.
He added that Chinese imports from the United States had
been particularly high in 2013/14 as processors shied away from
South American purchases due to industrial action at ports in
Brazil.
A second trade source in China said purchases of U.S. beans
could drop to 23 million tonnes in 2014/15 as the industry faces
mounting losses.
Chinese processors are losing almost 400 yuan ($65)
JCI-SBMG-SHDNI by crushing 1 tonne of imported soybeans in
Shandong, the hub of China's soybean industry, according to data
from private consulting firm Shanghai JC Intelligence.
Soyoil in Shandong JCI-SOA-RIZH is trading near its lowest
since 2006 as rising global edible oil supplies pressure prices.
Soymeal JCI-SBM-RIZH climbed to a one-month high in early
August, but has since been on a downward trend, last week
dropping to its weakest since March.
That could prompt the U.S. Department of Agriculture to
reduce its estimate for total Chinese soybean imports in
2014/15.
China is forecast to import 74 million tonnes of soybeans in
the year to September 2015 up from an estimated 69 million
tonnes this year, according to the agency.
($1 = 6.15 yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)