HONG KONG, July 16 China's corporate debt
market, already the largest in the world, has continued to
worsen as the world's second-largest economy slows, and defaults
are expected to increase, rating agency Standard & Poor's said
in a report on Thursday.
Sovereign support could be forthcoming in the case of
state-owned enterprises but its scope and effectiveness was
uncertain, S&P said, while pointing to the recent state
intervention during the stock market turmoil, the ratings agency
said.
"The Chinese central government's 'capitalism with Chinese
characteristics' has led to the corporate sector (including
state-owned enterprises) incurring more debt than the
sovereign," the agency said in a report, noting that the
corporate debt burden was eight times government debt.
China's corporate debt-to-GDP rose to 160 percent to $16.1
trillion in 2014, twice that of the United States, from about
120 percent in 2013, and was expected to worsen since corporate
debt would outpace GDP growth in coming years.
China's corporate debt would further rise to $28.5 trillion
in 2019 and could destabilise financial markets.
"Rapid debt growth, opacity of risk and pricing (partly due
to bank loans dominating funding), very high debt to GDP, and
the moral hazard risk of the Chinese market make it a high risk
to credit," S&P said.
Even though the credit cycle was slowing in China, the
credit growth rate remained faster than most countries, S&P
said.
Data released this week showed China's banks made 1.28
trillion yuan ($206.18 billion) in new loans in June, handily
topping market expectations. Broad money supply growth quickened
last month, thanks to the central bank loosening policy to
support the slowing economy.
This follows four rate cuts made by the central bank in the
past seven months and loosening of cash reserve requirements.
S&P estimates that globally, companies may seek up to $57
trillion over 2015-2019, with China consuming $23 trillion or 40
percent of global demand. Outstanding corporate debt globally
would grow 40 percent to $71 trillion by 2019, 40 percent of
which would be China's share.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Stephen Coates)