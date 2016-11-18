Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Nov 18 China's Shenzhou 11 space capsule landed in the northern region of Inner Mongolia on Friday with two astronauts aboard, state television said, completing the country's longest manned space mission to date.
China Central Television showed images of the craft on the ground and support teams arriving around it.
The two astronauts spent about a month aboard the Tiangong 2 space laboratory, or "Heavenly Palace 2", which China is using to carry out experiments ahead of a longer-range plan to have a permanent manned space station around 2022. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)