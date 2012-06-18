BEIJING, June 18 A Chinese spacecraft carried out a manned docking with an experimental space module on Monday, the latest milestone in China's ambitious effort to build a space station.

The Shenzhou 9 and its three-person crew, which includes China's first woman in space, linked with the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1 module just after 0600 GMT, in images carried live on state television.

The crew are expected to enter the module in a few hours, the official Xinhua news agency said, the first time China has been able to transfer astronauts between two orbiting craft. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)