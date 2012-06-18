Wary of Trump unpredictability, China ramps up naval abilities
* China navy beneficiary of signficant spending in recent years
BEIJING, June 18 A Chinese spacecraft carried out a manned docking with an experimental space module on Monday, the latest milestone in China's ambitious effort to build a space station.
The Shenzhou 9 and its three-person crew, which includes China's first woman in space, linked with the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1 module just after 0600 GMT, in images carried live on state television.
The crew are expected to enter the module in a few hours, the official Xinhua news agency said, the first time China has been able to transfer astronauts between two orbiting craft. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* China navy beneficiary of signficant spending in recent years
CAIRO, Feb 25 Egypt expressed frustration on Saturday at Britain's refusal to lift a suspension of flights from the United Kingdom to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, imposed after Islamic State brought down a Russian airliner in 2015.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.