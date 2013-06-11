BEIJING, June 11 China's latest manned spacecraft blasted off with three astronauts onboard on Tuesday on a 15-day mission to an experimental space lab in the latest step towards the development of a space station.

The Shenzhou 10 spacecraft was launched from a remote site in the Gobi desert in China's far west at 5:38 p.m. (0938 GMT), an event carried live on state television.

Once in orbit, the craft will dock with the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1, a trial space laboratory module, and the two male and one female astronauts will carry out various experiments and test the module's systems. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Hui Li; Editing by Nick Macfie)