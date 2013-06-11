BEIJING, June 11 China's latest manned
spacecraft blasted off with three astronauts onboard on Tuesday
on a 15-day mission to an experimental space lab in the latest
step towards the development of a space station.
The Shenzhou 10 spacecraft was launched from a remote site
in the Gobi desert in China's far west at 5:38 p.m. (0938 GMT),
an event carried live on state television.
Once in orbit, the craft will dock with the Tiangong
(Heavenly Palace) 1, a trial space laboratory module, and the
two male and one female astronauts will carry out various
experiments and test the module's systems.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Hui Li; Editing by Nick Macfie)