By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 17 A detailed analysis of
satellite imagery published Monday provides additional evidence
that a Chinese rocket launch in May 2013 billed as a research
mission was actually a test of a new anti-satellite weapon based
on a road-mobile ballistic missile.
Brian Weeden, a former U.S. Air Force space analyst,
published a 47-page analysis on the website of The Space Review,
which he said showed that China appears to be testing a kinetic
interceptor launched by a new rocket that could reach
geostationary orbit about 36,000 km (22,500 miles) above the
earth.
"If true, this would represent a significant development in
China's anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities," wrote Weeden, now a
technical adviser for Secure World Foundation, a Colorado-based
nonprofit focused on secure and peaceful uses of outer space.
"No other country has tested a direct ascent ASAT weapon
system that has the potential to reach deep space satellites in
medium earth orbit, highly elliptical orbit or geostationary
orbit," he wrote, referring to orbital paths that are above
2,000 km (1,250 miles) over the earth.
The article includes a previously undisclosed satellite
image taken by DigitalGlobe Inc that shows a mobile
missile launcher, or "transporter-erector-launcher" (TEL) at
China's Xichang missile launch site. A TEL is used for mobile
ground launches of ballistic missiles instead of a fixed pad.
Given the new imagery and the absence of a different rocket
at the Xichang site that could have carried out the 2013 launch,
Weeden said there was now "substantial evidence" that China was
developing a second anti-satellite weapon in addition to the
previously known system designated as SC-19 by U.S. agencies.
He said the new system may use one of China's new Kuaizhou
rockets.
RISKS OF REMAINING SILENT
Weeden renewed his call for the United States to release
more information about the Chinese weapons development program,
arguing that more public dialogue was needed about efforts to
develop and test anti-satellite weapons around the world.
"Remaining silent risks sending the message to China and
other countries that developing and testing hit-to-kill ASAT
capabilities is considered responsible behavior as long as it
does not create long-lived orbital debris," Weeden said.
U.S. military officials have been increasingly vocal about
China's development of anti-satellite weapons over the past
year, but they have not been nearly as critical as they were
after China destroyed a defunct weather satellite in orbit in
2007, creating more than 3,000 pieces of debris.
After the May 2013 Chinese launch, the U.S. government
issued a single statement saying it appeared to be on a
ballistic trajectory nearly to geostationary orbit, and that no
objects associated with the launch remained in space."
Weeden said U.S. intelligence agencies remained reluctant to
reveal any finding on China's weapons development efforts for
fear of revealing "sources and methods" of
intelligence-gathering, but said that policy could ultimately
backfire.
"One wonders if the overbearing secrecy regarding
intelligence about Chinese ASAT testing might end up negatively
impacting U.S. policy efforts down the road, including efforts
to develop norms of behavior in space," he wrote.
The secrecy, the Pentagon's focus on a "new near peer"
adversary, a drive by U.S. arms makers to sell new equipment,
and grandstanding by some U.S. lawmakers could ultimately drive
the two countries toward confrontation, he said.
Weeden said U.S. officials might be worried that creation of
new international norms would undermine Washington's own work on
a mid-course missile defense system, which could inherently be
used to destroy other countries' satellites.
The United States was the first country to develop
anti-satellite weapons in the 1950s, but it currently has no
known weapons dedicated to that mission.
Weeden noted, however, that Washington's use of a modified
Standard Missile-3 to destroy a falling U.S. satellite that
contained toxic chemicals had proven the United States had the
ability to destroy a satellite in orbit if required.
He said China was likely to carry out additional tests of
the new system, including possible intercept tests, which could
be "extremely dangerous and damaging" for other countries that
operate satellites.
Weeden also analyzed U.S. comments about debris from China's
May 2013 launch reentering the atmosphere above the Indian
Ocean, and said they were in line with U.S. claims that the
Chinese launch reached a high point or apogee of 30,000 km
(18,600 miles), rather than the 10,000 km (6,200 miles) that the
Chinese had claimed.
The full article is available on the journal's website at: