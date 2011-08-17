BEIJING Aug 17 China's marine authorities
expressed growing frustration at the failure of a unit of
ConocoPhillips to contain a two-month oil spill that has
spread across the northeast coast and again urged it to halt the
leak by the end of August.
Officials of the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) met
ConocoPhillips officials again on Tuesday and urged the company
to seal off oil leaks in northern China's Bohai Bay and clean up
polluted areas before an Aug. 31 deadline, the agency said on
its website (www.soa.gov.cn).
"To date, ConocoPhillips has not yet sealed off sources of
the oil spill at Penglai 19-3 oilfield," the administration
said.
"The company has come to no clear conclusion about why a
new oil spill source has been found at platform B, why more oily
mud has been found near platform C, or even whether similar
situations could occur in the future," the administration said.
The measures taken by ConocoPhillips have so far been
limited to lowering pressure on the seabed and installing an oil
containment device, which are temporary and remedial. They have
not eliminated oil spill risks effectively, it added.
The administration said it would "strengthen oversight" if
ConocoPhillips fails to contain the oil spill in time, but it
did not provide any further details about what action it would
take.
The spill has already spread to the Bohai Bay coast, posing
a direct threat to the region's environment, and SOA also urged
ConocoPhillips to keep the public informed about potential risks
as soon as possible.
The oil leak at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, China's biggest
offshore oil field, which started in June, have polluted 840
square kilometres of water, the SOA has said.
ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's offshore oil specialist
CNOOC Ltd has the remainder.
SOA said on Tuesday it had not decided how much compensation
it would seek for the ecological damage caused by the oil spill,
but it plans to sue the parties responsible.
