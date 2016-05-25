May 25 China Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.28 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 31

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5GetpLWr

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)