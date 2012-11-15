* Buys 100,000 T each of primary aluminium, refined zinc -sources

* Price seen low for aluminium smelters far from stockpiler's warehouses

* Three more tenders expected, earliest may be next week -source (Updates with zinc volume, quotes)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 15 China's state stockpiler kicked off its latest buying spree on Thursday, taking volumes of 100,000 tonnes each of aluminium and zinc from domestic smelters, sources said, in a move that may only have fleeting impact on sentiment.

While smaller than planned, the purchases may signal the state reserves body thinks prices have hit bottom, and could boost investor sentiment towards metals, fuelling a recovery in global prices dogged by slowing growth and oversupply.

Three-month aluminium is down nearly 3 percent this year on the London Metal Exchange, while zinc is up 5 percent.

The boost from the stockpiling action by the State Reserves Bureau in the world's largest consumer of base metals would dissipate soon, said Heng Kun, chief analyst at Essence Securities.

"The State Reserves Bureau's move is positive," he added. "But such one-off purchases would only produce short-lived impacts to the market, which is weighed by weak demand."

China's purchase of primary aluminium fell short of the 160,000 tonnes initially planned because the State Reserves Bureau aims to hold three more tenders in its programme to help smelters reeling from sluggish demand and low prices.

However, total aluminium purchases may eventually exceed the 400,000 tonnes first expected by smelters and traders, said one source who attended the closed-door tender in Beijing.

"The second tender is likely to be next week at the earliest," he added.

The state body's purchase of refined zinc at another closed-door tender in the Chinese capital also missed an earlier target of 150,000 tonnes, two sources said, with one of them quoting tender officials as saying smelters had not seemed keen to sell.

"They did not say whether they will hold another tender for the remaining 50,000 tonnes," he added.

The sources declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.

For zinc ingots, the state reserves body paid around 15,980 yuan to 16,010 yuan per tonne, or about 7.7 percent over the front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which was trading at 14,855 yuan per tonne.

It paid around 15,730 yuan to 15,760 yuan per tonne of aluminium, or about 4 percent above the 15,150 yuan price of the front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. That price rose to 15,200 yuan after the purchase.

"The price is a bit low for smelters that are not located close to the state reserves bureau's warehouses," said Jing Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures. "The SRB may have to pay more to attract smelters to sell."

Jing estimated smelters may pay around 300 yuan per tonne to transport the aluminium to state warehouses, with delivery set for around the end of November to the end of December.

In Shanghai, spot aluminium traded between 15,070 yuan and 15,150 yuan on Thursday. Production costs at Chinese aluminium smelters range from 15,000 yuan to 16,500 yuan per tonne.

SUPPORTING THE ECONOMY

Thursday's purchase is the first by the state reserves body since buying 590,000 tonnes of primary aluminium and 159,000 tonnes of zinc in a similar move between December 2008 and February 2009, when the global financial crisis crushed demand.

It paid about 12,300 to 12,500 yuan per tonne for aluminium and 11,450 to 11,800 yuan per tonne for zinc at the time.

Unlike the launch of the inaugural stockpiling in 2008, the SRB has not announced purchase plans this time round.

Although China said at the weekend it was turning the corner on the economy and was likely to meet its growth target for the year, annual growth of 7.4 percent in the third quarter was its slowest since the first quarter of 2009.

Last week, sources told Reuters China's influential state planner could revive the stockpiling plan to buy around 400,000 tonnes of primary aluminium ingots and 165,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode for state reserves.

That equates to around 8 days of consumption for refined copper and nearly 7 days for primary aluminium, and compares to China's current stocks of more than one million tonnes of both copper cathode and aluminium ingots.

Weak demand has hurt smelters, leading the biggest, Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , to post a fourth straight quarterly net loss in October, hit by low metal prices and rising costs.

Efforts to assist smelters include a plan by the southwestern province of Yunnan to stockpile 300,000 tonnes of industrial metals, and electricity subsidies by the provinces of Guizhou, Henan and Guangxi.

China recently gave the green light to 60 infrastructure projects, including plans to build highways, ports and airport runways, worth more than $150 billion, as it looks to energise its economy. Many of the projects will be metals intensive.

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)