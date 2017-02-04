BEIJING Feb 4 Sri Lanka aims to finalise a free
trade agreement with China this year and the country's prime
minister will visit Beijing in May, the Sri Lankan ambassador
said on Saturday, amid rising concern in the South Asian nation
about Chinese investment.
Hundreds of Sri Lankans clashed with police at the opening
last month of a Chinese-invested industrial zone in the south,
saying they would not be moved from their land. It was the first
time opposition to Chinese investments in Sri Lanka had turned
violent.
China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further
develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge
industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to
create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
Critics, including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, an
influential opposition politician who allowed China's first
investment into Sri Lanka when he was leader from 2005 to 2015,
say Sri Lanka's port deal grants overly generous terms to
China.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a national day
reception at the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing, ambassador
Karunasena Kodituwakku was upbeat on relations and downplayed
the protests.
Sri Lanka wants to finalise a free trade deal with China and
a free trade deal with India this year, Kodituwakku said.
"In the case of China, this is our 65th anniversary of trade
relations," he said. "So this will be the best way to
commemorate by signing a free trade agreement."
China has spent almost $2 billion so far on Hambantota and a
new airport and wants to spend much more, part of China's "One
Belt, One Road" initiative to build a new Silk Road with massive
investments in infrastructure from Asia to Europe and beyond.
Kodituwakku said Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe would attend a major summit on the initiative in
Beijing in May. China says about 20 foreign leaders are coming,
but has yet to provide details on who is attending, apart from
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
The ambassador admitted that Chinese officials had expressed
concern to him about the controversy over Hambantota, though he
said the numbers protesting were small.
"Despite the opposition from a small group, the government
will go ahead," he said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)